Alanis Morissette quipped that she wasn't allowed to look Vanilla Ice in the eyes when she supported him because it was ''overstimulating'' for him.

The 'Reasons I Drink' singer opened up for the 'Ice Ice Baby' hitmaker back in the 90s' and she was asked about the rumoured rule that he doesn't let his support acts look at him whilst appearing on 'Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen' on Thursday (05.12.19).

Responding to the caller's question, the 45-year-old star smiled: ''A lot of artists are overwhelmed by incredible, large amounts of stimuli and I think me looking at him was overstimulating him.

''So I just averted my eyes.''

Alanis was then asked by another fan whether she will ever reveal which ex-partner inspired the lyrics to her 1995 hit 'You Oughta Know', which was rumoured to be about former 'Full House' actor Dave Coulier - who she was in a relationship between 1993 and 1994.

Alanis said that anyone claiming to take credit for the song, which calls her ex-lover ''a douche and asshole'' is stupid.

She said: ''I am intrigued with the thought, or the fact that more than one person is seeking credit for it.

''There's something like six people that have taken credit for it and I just think, if you're gonna take credit for a song where I'm singing about someone being a douche or an asshole, you might not want to say, 'Hey, that's me!'''

The 'All I Really Want' hitmaker - who was previously engaged to Ryan Reynolds between 2004 and 2007 - is now married to hip-hop star Mario Treadway, with whom she has three-year-old daughter Onyx, eight-year-old son Ever and three-month-old son Winter.