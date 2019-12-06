Alanis Morissette has joked that rapper Vanilla Ice would've found her to ''overstimulating'' to look at.
Alanis Morissette quipped that she wasn't allowed to look Vanilla Ice in the eyes when she supported him because it was ''overstimulating'' for him.
The 'Reasons I Drink' singer opened up for the 'Ice Ice Baby' hitmaker back in the 90s' and she was asked about the rumoured rule that he doesn't let his support acts look at him whilst appearing on 'Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen' on Thursday (05.12.19).
Responding to the caller's question, the 45-year-old star smiled: ''A lot of artists are overwhelmed by incredible, large amounts of stimuli and I think me looking at him was overstimulating him.
''So I just averted my eyes.''
Alanis was then asked by another fan whether she will ever reveal which ex-partner inspired the lyrics to her 1995 hit 'You Oughta Know', which was rumoured to be about former 'Full House' actor Dave Coulier - who she was in a relationship between 1993 and 1994.
Alanis said that anyone claiming to take credit for the song, which calls her ex-lover ''a douche and asshole'' is stupid.
She said: ''I am intrigued with the thought, or the fact that more than one person is seeking credit for it.
''There's something like six people that have taken credit for it and I just think, if you're gonna take credit for a song where I'm singing about someone being a douche or an asshole, you might not want to say, 'Hey, that's me!'''
The 'All I Really Want' hitmaker - who was previously engaged to Ryan Reynolds between 2004 and 2007 - is now married to hip-hop star Mario Treadway, with whom she has three-year-old daughter Onyx, eight-year-old son Ever and three-month-old son Winter.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
"This is one of those avant-garde things, is it?" says a droll, dubious and dying...
Somewhere out there in the cinematic ether there's an elusive line between lewdly moronic raunch...
Thanks to all the is-it-or-isn't-it-blasphemy controversy surrounding "Dogma," writer-director Kevin Smith has added a tongue-in-cheek...