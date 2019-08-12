Alanis Morissette has given birth.

The 'You Oughta Know' hitmaker has become a mother for the third time, as she took to Instagram on Monday (12.08.19) to announce the birth of her son, Winter Mercy, who was welcomed into the world last week on August 8.

Alongside a picture of the tot, Alanis wrote: ''he's here. Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway. #8/8/19 #mywholelifeidreamedoflovingyouthree (sic)''

The 45-year-old singer has Winter, as well as her other two children - son Ever Imre, eight, and three-year-old daughter Onyx Solace - with her husband, rapper Mario 'Souleye' Treadway.

Winter's birth comes after Alanis announced her pregnancy in March this year, and she recently spoke about the possibility of suffering postpartum depression.

Alanis suffered with the mental health condition after both her previous pregnancies, and said she now has a plan in place to tackle the symptoms if they should come up again, as she now knows how to spot the warning signs.

She said: ''I had postpartum depression both times, both kids, just basically feels like tar had taken over my whole body and I was just underwater and I kept having that image of wanting to get above the wave.

''First time around I didn't seek help for a year and four months ... and the second time I waited four months. This time around I am not even waiting four minutes, I am going to be like, 'OK, everybody, even if I say I am OK, I want you to resist believing me.'''

Speaking about her experience of depression, Alanis admitted that the mental health condition ''clouds'' everything in your life in a detrimental way.

She said: ''Depression has a way of taking away self-perception in a way it clouds things. I am actually going to need support and I am not going to push it away.''