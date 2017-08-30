Alanis Morissette ''can't read comments'' about herself on the Internet.

The 43-year-old musician has been in the spotlight for over two decades, but that doesn't mean she's grown used to reading what people have to say about her, as she says she doesn't take note of Internet comments, and says only ''20 percent'' of what she does read is constructive for her.

She said: ''You can't read comments. I haven't read comments in about 20 years. I think it's 80/20. 80 percent of what people say is just projection and 20 percent maybe there's something for me to get from it. But I don't ... I just get feedback from people I'm really close to who will say things like 'What are you doing?'''

The 'Ironic' hitmaker was speaking to Anna Faris on her podcast 'Anna Faris Is Unqualified' when she made the comments, and the actress agreed that being ''observed'' by people is ''crazy''.

In the episode - which was recorded prior to Anna's high profile split from Chris Pratt earlier this month, and broadcast on Tuesday (29.08.17) - Anna said: ''It's crazy ... getting observed all the time.''

To which Alanis added: ''Especially when the observation is you're not Mother Mary ... 'oh look at what a great job you're doing with a child.'''

Despite not taking note of what other people say on social media, the 'You Oughta Know' singer previously revealed she ''gets a sense of self'' from looking at her own Instagram page.

Speaking in January last year, Alanis said: ''I've always had a little of a blind spot around how I am perceived. But there's uniformity now. This may be a crass way of understanding it, but there's something about even looking at my own Instagram, looking at my blog, where I'm getting a sense of self that I never had.''