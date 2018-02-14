Alanis Morissette will headline this summer's Cornbury Music Festival.

The 43-year-old music legend announced only a handful of shows in the UK and Ireland for this July - including London's Eventim Apollo on July 7 - but the 'Ironic' singer has now been confirmed for the music extravaganza held at Great Tew Park in Chipping Norton in West Oxfordshire, England on Saturday July 14.

The three-day event's promoter Hugh Phillimore said: ''I'm still in shock from the massive outpouring of love and support for Cornbury.

''We're back thanks to the incredible loyalty of our fans.''

Joining the 'All I Really Want' hitmaker on the Saturday are Mavis Staples, Scottish rocker Amy MacDonald, Nina Nesbitt, Pixie Lott and 'The Only Way is Essex' star and country singer Megan McKenna.

The latter burst onto the music scene last year when she filmed her show 'There's Something About Megan', which documented her journey to become a country star, and she recently assured fans they won't have to wait too much longer before she'll have a whole collection of very ''personal'' tracks from the reality star, which she is bound to debut at Cornbury.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''I am writing an album. I've been working with some amazing producers so the album is going to be very personal. It's exciting, so I'm in the studio at the moment. Well, next week I'll be back in the studio. I reckon it will be ready for release around summer time.''

The headliners and acts for Friday July 13 and Sunday July 15 will be announced on March 1.

Last year, saw Kaiser Chiefs, Scouting for Girls and Keane's Tom Chaplin, Bryan Adams, Midge Ure, Imelda May, The Pretenders and Jools Holland perform.

Saturday Day tickets are available from 8am February 14 along with weekend tickets via www.cornburyfestival.com