Disney's long-time voice actor Alan Tudyk is set to take on the voice of parrot Iago in Guy Ritchie's live-action remake of 'Aladdin'.
Alan Tudyk will voice the parrot Iago in 'Aladdin'.
The 47-year-old actor has been in the majority of Disney's animated features and will next be seen portraying villain Jafar's (Marwan Kenzari) mischievous sidekick in Guy Ritchie's live-action remake of the animated 1992 Disney classic.
Tudyk's Disney journey started in 2012, when he portrayed King Candy in 'Wreck-It Ralph'.
He took on the voice of K-2SO in 'Rogue One' in 2016 and played KnowsMore in last year's 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'.
The role of Iago - who becomes one of the main protagonists in 'Aladdin' - was previously voiced by Gilbert Gottfried in the original animation, plus the direct-to-video sequels; 1994's 'The Return of Jafar' and 1996's 'Aladdin and the King of Thieves'.
Naomi Scott is set to portray Princess Jasmine and Mean Massoud takes on the titular role.
The upcoming film will also star Will Smith as the Genie and the Hollywood star previously admitted he was ''terrified'' of taking on the role, which was previously played by late comic Robin Williams.
The latter's performance in 'Aladdin' received much critical acclaim, including earning him a Special Achievement Award at the Golden Globes, and Smith admitted to being slightly intimidated about having to follow in the footsteps of the actor.
He previously said: ''I was terrified doing the Genie after Robin Williams. But I found a lane that pays homage. It is my own thing, you know? So, I think people are going to love it.''
The 50-year-old actor also previously teased the much-anticipated new film is ''spectacular''.
He enthused: ''I have worked at most of the studios, and Disney just knows what they are doing. It was really a spectacular team of people that came together around a classic story. It's so spectacular, it's such a beautiful movie and I can't wait for people to see it.''
The remake will have a ''much stronger journey'' for Princess Jasmine.
The film's producer Dan Lin revealed that Scott's take on the character will take more of a ''leadership role'' in the ruling of fictional city Agrabah and won't be entirely focused on her romance with Aladdin.
He said: ''In the original movie, it felt like [Jasmine] didn't have as compelling a goal. Her main aim was to find the love of her life. In this case, the romance is important, but she also wants to see more of Agrabah, and take more of a leadership role in ruling the city. Her character has a much stronger journey.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is a standalone Star Wars film which acts as...
In a clear echo of Frozen, this Disney animated adventure centres on a fiercely independent...
The Galaxy is on the brink of a major war being won by dangerous rulers...
Moana has spent her life travelling with her family is on the vast blue waters...
We all know the story of Luke Skywalker and the legendary Jedi and rebels who...
The filmmakers behind Tangled and Wreck-it Ralph join forces for this entertaining animated action comedy,...
An entertaining film about sobering true events, this is the story of notorious screenwriter Dalton...
14-year-old Auli'i Cravalho from Oahu, Hawaii opens up about being cast in her first ever...
'Dalton Trumbo had gone from novelist to a successful career as a Hollywood screenwriter which...
Oprah obsessed Alice Klieg suffers from Borderline Personality Disorder which causes her to be socially...
Fans of bright, flashy things will love this colourful, kinetic animated adventure, although anyone seeking...