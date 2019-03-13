Alan Tudyk will voice the parrot Iago in 'Aladdin'.

The 47-year-old actor has been in the majority of Disney's animated features and will next be seen portraying villain Jafar's (Marwan Kenzari) mischievous sidekick in Guy Ritchie's live-action remake of the animated 1992 Disney classic.

Tudyk's Disney journey started in 2012, when he portrayed King Candy in 'Wreck-It Ralph'.

He took on the voice of K-2SO in 'Rogue One' in 2016 and played KnowsMore in last year's 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'.

The role of Iago - who becomes one of the main protagonists in 'Aladdin' - was previously voiced by Gilbert Gottfried in the original animation, plus the direct-to-video sequels; 1994's 'The Return of Jafar' and 1996's 'Aladdin and the King of Thieves'.

Naomi Scott is set to portray Princess Jasmine and Mean Massoud takes on the titular role.

The upcoming film will also star Will Smith as the Genie and the Hollywood star previously admitted he was ''terrified'' of taking on the role, which was previously played by late comic Robin Williams.

The latter's performance in 'Aladdin' received much critical acclaim, including earning him a Special Achievement Award at the Golden Globes, and Smith admitted to being slightly intimidated about having to follow in the footsteps of the actor.

He previously said: ''I was terrified doing the Genie after Robin Williams. But I found a lane that pays homage. It is my own thing, you know? So, I think people are going to love it.''

The 50-year-old actor also previously teased the much-anticipated new film is ''spectacular''.

He enthused: ''I have worked at most of the studios, and Disney just knows what they are doing. It was really a spectacular team of people that came together around a classic story. It's so spectacular, it's such a beautiful movie and I can't wait for people to see it.''

The remake will have a ''much stronger journey'' for Princess Jasmine.

The film's producer Dan Lin revealed that Scott's take on the character will take more of a ''leadership role'' in the ruling of fictional city Agrabah and won't be entirely focused on her romance with Aladdin.

He said: ''In the original movie, it felt like [Jasmine] didn't have as compelling a goal. Her main aim was to find the love of her life. In this case, the romance is important, but she also wants to see more of Agrabah, and take more of a leadership role in ruling the city. Her character has a much stronger journey.''