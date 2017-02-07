Alan Thicke's son Carter says the star's death hasn't ''set in yet''.

The 'Growing Pains' actor had been complaining of chest pains whilst he was playing hockey with his 19-year-old son when he collapsed at Pickwick Gardens ice skating rink in Burbank, California, last month and later died in hospital, and Carter - whose mother is Alan's second wife Gina Tolleson - has now said he still believes his late father is ''going to be there'' when he comes home.

He said: ''It's kind of one of those things, you don't really know if it has set in yet.

''Driving home is kind of weird. You think you're going to come into the drive and come into the house and he's going to be there and he's not. So I don't think it's something that's necessarily set in in that way.

''There's always that kind of that hope that, 'Oh, it's a crappy dream, it's gonna be fine,' but yeah ... I think that next day [after his death] was pretty rough for me. Definitely.''

Carter also praised his father - who also has two sons Brennan, 41, and Robin, 39, with his first wife Gloria Loring - for being the ''perfect dad''.

He told ET Canada: ''He was my go to for everything, any advice I needed ... he was like the perfect dad. Anything I ever needed, he was there for.''

Meanwhile, Carter recently opened up about his last moments with his beloved father, who was 69 years old when he died from a ruptured aorta.

Carter said: ''The ambulance came and the paramedics had stabilised him and everything seemed fine.

''I got to give him a hug and said, 'I love you,' and that was the last time I saw him.

