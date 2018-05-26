A collection of Alan Rickman's personal diaries, scripts and correspondence could fetch £950,000.

The archive - which includes letters from famous names like Prince Charles, 'Love Actually' co-star Emma Thompson and Bill Clinton - fills 35 boxes, and is up for sale two years after the legendary actor sadly passed away aged 69.

As reported by the Daily Mirror, 'Bridget Jones' actor and memorabilia collector Neil Pearson has worked with the star's estate to assemble the pieces, which were presented at the ABA Rare Book Fair.

Neil, 59, told the publication: ''It's a fabulous collection. There are 35 boxes of it - there is the 'Truly, Madly, Deeply' script in there and 'Robin Hood Prince Of Thieves' is in there.

''Every single script of a play or film, all of his diaries and a massive amount of correspondence from pretty much every one you've ever heard of.''

As well as scripts 'Die Hard' and his time with the Royal Shakespeare Company - which are heavily annotated - there are also some pieces from the 'Harry Potter' franchise.

In a letter from J.K. Rowling, the author thanks Rickman for ''doing justice to my most complex character'', following his stellar performances as Professor Snape in the big screen adaptations of her books.

The scripts have Snape's lines highlighted, while there is also a letter from producer David Heyman offering him the role - as well as his final call sheet from the 'Deathly Hallows' shoot.

Also noteworthy in the collection are notes from Daniel Radcliffe and Nicole Kidman praising his stage performances, and a series of letters from singer Sting offering him a script.