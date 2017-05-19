'The Good Wife' actor Alan Cumming admits he searches naked pictures of his co-stars before doing a sex scene to give him a ''heads up''.
The openly bisexual Hollywood actor - who starred as Eli Gold in 'The Good Wife' - admits he struggled with his character's three year sex dry spell and has revealed he took to Google to find naked pictures of people before meeting them.
The 52-year-old actor said: ''I Google naked pictures of people before I meet them. If I am going to do sex scenes with them I need a little heads-up. If it is out there you might as well take a look.''
The actor also revealed that co-star Amy Sedaris, who plays his character's ex-wife, bit his finger during one of the sex scenes.
Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, he added: ''It was one of the funniest things I have had to do and she bit me. She bit my finger.''
Alan, who has also starred in a number of blockbuster hits such as 'X-Men 2' and 'Spice World', is married to illustrator Grant Shaffer and the two live together in New York.
'The Good Wife' follows Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) who tries to continue her career as a defense attorney after political corruption scandals land her husband in jail.
The political drama ended in 2016 after it was revealed it would not be renewed for an eighth season despite good ratings.
Despite the show ending, Alan admitted last year he was happy it wasn't carrying on as he got ''bored'' of it.
He said: ''I'm over it. I was going to leave last year. I said, 'I'm bored. I do the same thing again and again. There's only so many ways I can raise my eyebrows.'
''I was talking to my team and said that I feel like all I do is come into the room and go, 'Alicia, what the hell is going on?' and literally the next day I got the script and the first line was, 'Alicia, what the hell is going on?'''
The Graham Norton Show will be aired on Friday (19.05.17).
