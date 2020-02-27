Alan Carr has been added to the line-up for Roger Daltrey's Teenage Cancer Trust gigs.

The 43-year-old funny man will join the likes of comedians Paul Chowdhry, Russell Kane, Suzi Ruffell and Seann Walsh for John Bishop's comedy night on March 24 at the Royal Albert Hall as a whole host of celebrities perform over the course of the week to raise money for the charity.

Stereophonics will return to round off the show on March 25 - two decades after playing the first ever Teenage Cancer Trust gig - with legend Paul Weller - who was also there 20 years ago - joining them on the night for a special solo set.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will perform on March 27, while Nile Rodgers & CHIC will round off this year's 20th anniversary concert series with their set on March 29.

Daltrey - who is a Teenager Cancer Patron - will be joined by his band mate Pete Townshend on March 28 as they are set to take the stage to perform together as The Who.

They first played the fundraising gig in 2000 - marking one of the first times they had played together in over 15 years.

The 75-year-old rocker said recently: ''Once again we've got some incredible artists on the bill for 2020 and I can't thank them enough for giving up their time for Teenage Cancer Trust.

''Since the first gig back in 2000 audiences have raised millions to fund Teenage Cancer Trust nurses, support teams and special hospital wards that have helped young people cope with some unimaginably hard times.

''Without Teenage Cancer Trust these specialist services would simply not be there.''

Daltrey also described anyone who has supported the charity as a ''hero''.

He explained: ''I've seen first-hand the difference this support makes to so many young people with cancer over the years and I'm beyond proud to be a part of the Teenage Cancer Trust team.

''Everyone who's helped us achieve this is a hero in my book, and I'd like to thank everyone who has got us this far.''

Kate Collins, Chief Executive Officer for Teenage Cancer Trust, added: ''We're incredibly grateful for the amazing support from the artists getting involved in our 2020 gigs.

''It's going to be an unforgettable experience and will help us support every young person with cancer who needs us.''