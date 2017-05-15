Alan Carr was shocked when Caitlyn Jenner was verbally insulted as she left the British LGBT Awards and society still has a long way to go when it comes to transsexual acceptance.

The openly gay comedian was hosting the awards ceremony in London alongside Melanie Sykes on Friday night (12.05.17) and has revealed that 67-year-old Caitlyn was really ''shook up'' by the hostile reception she received after leaving the Grand Connaught Rooms venue once she had picked up the Loud and Proud award at the event - which is held to recognise the work and achievements of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Speaking at the TV BAFTA Awards on Sunday evening (14.05.17), Alan, 40, said: ''You hear about all those people who boo at these LGBT events but if someone gets transphobic abuse at an LGBT event then it shows how far we have to go. She was really shook up. We were all at the event. It's not like she just turned up at working men's club or something. Everyone is very open-minded. It's all very odd. I was hosting it and for her to get the abuse is shocking.''

Caitlyn - who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing gender reassignment surgery - allegedly had something thrown at her and someone else shouted, 'Oi, Bruce, get your d**k out,' as she exited the venue.

Police officers were called to the awards show afterwards to investigate but no arrests were made.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said: ''Police were called on Friday, 12 May at 11.40pm to an awards event in Great Queen Street following an allegation of a hate crime.''

Despite what happened as Caitlyn left, Alan really enjoyed meeting the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star on the evening.

She said: ''She is really lovely. She was just a normal person. I sat next to her and we had a laugh. Of course she didn't tell me any gossip.''