Alan Carr was left stunned when his husband told him ''Rihanna is dead'' - without realising he meant their pet duck.

The 42-year-old comedian shares a farm with his partner Paul Drayton, who he married in January 2018, and the 'Chatty Man' star was sent into a panic when he thought the R&B superstar had passed away, only to later be informed it was an aquatic bird they had rescued.

Speaking on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show, he shared: ''My partner has a farm, we've got cows, alpacas, horses and we rescue them all.

''The thing is he names them all and I didn't know this so I'm sat there watching 'Pointless' and he runs in like, 'Rihanna is dead!' And I'm like, 'Oh my god! Rihanna's dead! She got run over by a tractor? Why? What is she doing on this farm?' And it was a duck.''

Alan was beside himself and told his husband that in future he would have to differentiate between the farm animals and celebrities.

He said: ''I said, 'You have to let me know what you are going to name these animals!' ''

Alan is currently working on his new BBC TV show where he visits an airport, and holidays with fans who want him to come along and recently visited Ibiza with three women to show them the sights of the Balearic Island.

However, Alan has not always been a successful TV and radio star and when he was working in a call center when he was younger, he was told by his line manager that he would never make it off the phones.

He recalled: ''When I worked at the call centre I went for my meeting with my supervisor. She was like, 'Where do you see yourself in a year?' And I said, 'Oh floor walking,' which is basically walking around the floor. And she said, 'Oh Alan you could only dream of being a floor walker!' ''