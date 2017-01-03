Alan Alda has paid tribute to his M*A*S*H co-star William Christopher, following the actor's death on New Year's Eve.
The actor, who portrayed Father Francis Mulcahy on the hit TV show for over a decade, lost his battle with lung cancer on Saturday (31Dec16), and on Sunday (01Jan17), Alda took to Twitter remember his late co-star.
He wrote: "His pals from #MASH miss Bill powerfully. His kind strength, his grace and gentle humor weren't acted. They were Bill. (Love) #WilliamChristopher."
Christopher's death came one year to the day of his M*A*S*H castmate Wayne Rogers, who passed away on New Year's Eve in 2015.
Alda also paid tribute to Rogers, writing on Twitter, "He was smart, funny, curious and dedicated. We made a pact to give MASH all we had and it bonded us. I loved Wayne. I'll miss him very much."
