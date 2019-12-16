'Marriage Story' actor Alan Alda has joked that his beloved wife Arlene considered murdering him during their 62 years of marriage but he says he never thought about divorce.
Alan Alda has joked that his wife considered murder during their 62 years of marriage.
The 83-year-old actor married wife, Arlene, in 1957, and after playing a divorce attorney in Noah Baumbach's 'Marriage Story', he was asked if he has ever thought about getting divorced.
When asked on the podcast 'Present Company with Krista Smith', ''Did you ever contemplate divorce in your six-decade marriage?'', Alan quipped: ''No, but I'm sure my wife contemplated murder.''
Alan revealed in 2018, in a 'CBS This Morning' interview, that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2015 and he spoke about how Parkinson's his affected his acting career.
He said: ''Sometimes I don't know when I'm shaking ... I came back from an interview, I said to Arlene, 'It's amazing. I must be getting better. I didn't shake at all.' And then I looked at video, and I didn't know I was shaking. But, as long as it doesn't interfere with the audience's focus on the scene and the character, it's just an attribute.
''Lionel Barrymore acted for 15 or 20 years in a wheelchair... all his characters were wheelchair-bound and nobody thought twice about it. I'm playing Ray Donovon's psychiatrist on 'Ray Donovan,' and when they discovered I had Parkinson's, they said, 'you mind if we write that into the script?'... But now I'm doing scenes where the character I'm playing has a worse tremor than I have, and I have to fake it.''
Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological condition that destroys cells in the part of the brain that controls movement.
There is currently no cure and no way to slow the progression of the disease, however there are treatments including medication and surgery.
Parkinson's disease itself is not fatal, but the complications from it are dangerous.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Steven Spielberg takes on the Cold War with a stately, sentimental thriller that gurgles along...
It's the height of the Cold War and things are getting tense between Russia and...
James Donovan is a simple insurance lawyer from Brooklyn, New York whose cases have never...
In 1960, the hard work of many good people was tested greatly. The height of...
Sophia Danko is a young student unwittingly about to enter into a world of whirlwind...
An unusually sharp script makes this silly comedy thoroughly enjoyable, even when it tips over...
George and Linda are the ultimate urban couple. Living in New York, they both lead...
With a high concept and a lazy script, there isn't much to this caper comedy...
Watch the trailer for Diminished CapacityCooper is the editor of a politics section in a...
Did you ever wonder who fine-tuned the technology behind the intermittent windshield wiper?Neither did I...