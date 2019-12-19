Al Pacino had to have therapy to cope with his sudden fame in the 1970s following his starring role in Mafia drama 'The Godfather'.

The 79-year-old actor came to the world's attention following his breakthrough performance as Michael Corleone - who is transformed from a war hero into a ruthless mob boss - in Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 movie, a big screen display which earned him Best Actor nominations at the Oscars and the Golden Globes.

Pacino has now revealed that he sought out the help of a therapist in the wake of that film and continued to see a mental health specialist as his profile grew exponentially that decade with roles in 'Serpico', 'The Godfather Part II' - in which he reprised his role as Michael - and 'Dog Day Afternoon'.

Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter Podcast, Pacino confessed: ''It is a big thing to get used to. I remember Lee Strasberg (director-and-actor) saying to me, 'Darling, you simply have to adjust.' And you simply do. But it's not so simple.''

Pacino admits seeing a therapist was an important and necessary part of his life, and he continued to have sessions every week for 25 years.

He continued: ''I went through some stuff. I had therapy five days a week for 25 years.''

Pacino later decided to reduce his workload in the 1980s and only appeared in a few selective films, including cult classic crime drama 'Scarface', but he had to get back in front of the camera more regularly when his money began to run out.

He explained: ''I just wanted to move away from the pace of the whole thing, and it was good for me. I enjoyed it. But then, as happens, the money runs out.''

The Hollywood legend found a way to balance his fame and made an acclaimed comeback in Harold Becker's 'Sea of Love' in 1989 which came after a four-year hiatus.

Pacino can currently be seen in Martin Scorsese's Netflix Mafia epic 'The Irishman' - which saw him reunite with Robert De Niro - marking the iconic pair's first collaboration.