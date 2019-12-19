Al Pacino has revealed that he had to have therapy to deal with fame and success after starring in Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 acclaimed Mafia drama 'The Godfather'.
Al Pacino had to have therapy to cope with his sudden fame in the 1970s following his starring role in Mafia drama 'The Godfather'.
The 79-year-old actor came to the world's attention following his breakthrough performance as Michael Corleone - who is transformed from a war hero into a ruthless mob boss - in Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 movie, a big screen display which earned him Best Actor nominations at the Oscars and the Golden Globes.
Pacino has now revealed that he sought out the help of a therapist in the wake of that film and continued to see a mental health specialist as his profile grew exponentially that decade with roles in 'Serpico', 'The Godfather Part II' - in which he reprised his role as Michael - and 'Dog Day Afternoon'.
Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter Podcast, Pacino confessed: ''It is a big thing to get used to. I remember Lee Strasberg (director-and-actor) saying to me, 'Darling, you simply have to adjust.' And you simply do. But it's not so simple.''
Pacino admits seeing a therapist was an important and necessary part of his life, and he continued to have sessions every week for 25 years.
He continued: ''I went through some stuff. I had therapy five days a week for 25 years.''
Pacino later decided to reduce his workload in the 1980s and only appeared in a few selective films, including cult classic crime drama 'Scarface', but he had to get back in front of the camera more regularly when his money began to run out.
He explained: ''I just wanted to move away from the pace of the whole thing, and it was good for me. I enjoyed it. But then, as happens, the money runs out.''
The Hollywood legend found a way to balance his fame and made an acclaimed comeback in Harold Becker's 'Sea of Love' in 1989 which came after a four-year hiatus.
Pacino can currently be seen in Martin Scorsese's Netflix Mafia epic 'The Irishman' - which saw him reunite with Robert De Niro - marking the iconic pair's first collaboration.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
Ben Cahill is an ambitious lawyer with an overwhelming urge to see justice for those...
To most that see him, Manglehorn isn't exactly an enigma, he's a quiet man who...
1970s rocker Danny Collins (Al Pacino) has earned a reputation for himself as a sell-out....
"All the world's a stage, and the men and women merely players". Or so thinks...
Frankly, if you put Al Pacino, Christopher Walken and Alan Arkin in your movie, you...
Having hatched an evil plot to steal the moon in the first movie, Gru appears...
Doc is lifelong criminal who goes to meet his best friend Val when he leaves...
Following the evil schemes of Gru in 'Despicable Me' involving the hijacking of the moon...
Jack Sadelstein loves his family. He loves his wife, Erin and he loves his two...
Jonathan is a young cop with a loving wife and small daughter. He enjoys his...
Watch the trailer for 88 Minutes.Any person who is tasked with giving crucial evidence in...
Robert De Niro and Al Pacino -- has there ever been a better acting team?...
Watch the trailer for Righteous Kill.Al Pacino and Robert De Niro truly are one of...