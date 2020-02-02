Al Pacino wants to play Hamlet, as he says it's one of the only roles left that the acting legend hasn't already tackled.
Al Pacino wants to play Hamlet.
The 79-year-old acting legend has said the Shakespeare character is one of the only characters left that he hasn't tackled yet, and though he has ''always had an inkling'' toward playing the titular Prince of Denmark, he's worried he might now be too old now.
Asked on the red carpet of the 2020 BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday (02.02.20) which roles he'd still like to play, he said: ''Well I've always had an inkling to play Hamlet. I don't know, that's a role I would like to play someday. But Richard Harris once told me, you know the late great Richard Harris the actor, he once said if you don't do Hamlet when you're young, you'll never do it. And he was right.
And when told he's ''still young'', he added: ''Yeah. Okay, thank you. I'll do it then!''
The actor is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his work in 'The Irishman' at the BAFTAs this year, and has praised the project for having a ''rich and textured'' script.
Gushing over scriptwriter Steve Zaillian, he said: ''Steve Zaillian wrote the script. And so that's always important in a film that the script is there, rich and textured. It's a beautiful script.''
'The Irishman' has a whopping 10 nominations at the BAFTAs, including a second Best Supporting Actor nomination for Joe Pesci, as well as Best Film, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Special Effects.
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
Ben Cahill is an ambitious lawyer with an overwhelming urge to see justice for those...
To most that see him, Manglehorn isn't exactly an enigma, he's a quiet man who...
1970s rocker Danny Collins (Al Pacino) has earned a reputation for himself as a sell-out....
"All the world's a stage, and the men and women merely players". Or so thinks...
Frankly, if you put Al Pacino, Christopher Walken and Alan Arkin in your movie, you...
Having hatched an evil plot to steal the moon in the first movie, Gru appears...
Doc is lifelong criminal who goes to meet his best friend Val when he leaves...
Following the evil schemes of Gru in 'Despicable Me' involving the hijacking of the moon...
Jack Sadelstein loves his family. He loves his wife, Erin and he loves his two...
Jonathan is a young cop with a loving wife and small daughter. He enjoys his...
Watch the trailer for 88 Minutes.Any person who is tasked with giving crucial evidence in...
Robert De Niro and Al Pacino -- has there ever been a better acting team?...
Watch the trailer for Righteous Kill.Al Pacino and Robert De Niro truly are one of...