Al Pacino wants to play Hamlet.

The 79-year-old acting legend has said the Shakespeare character is one of the only characters left that he hasn't tackled yet, and though he has ''always had an inkling'' toward playing the titular Prince of Denmark, he's worried he might now be too old now.

Asked on the red carpet of the 2020 BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday (02.02.20) which roles he'd still like to play, he said: ''Well I've always had an inkling to play Hamlet. I don't know, that's a role I would like to play someday. But Richard Harris once told me, you know the late great Richard Harris the actor, he once said if you don't do Hamlet when you're young, you'll never do it. And he was right.

And when told he's ''still young'', he added: ''Yeah. Okay, thank you. I'll do it then!''

The actor is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his work in 'The Irishman' at the BAFTAs this year, and has praised the project for having a ''rich and textured'' script.

Gushing over scriptwriter Steve Zaillian, he said: ''Steve Zaillian wrote the script. And so that's always important in a film that the script is there, rich and textured. It's a beautiful script.''

'The Irishman' has a whopping 10 nominations at the BAFTAs, including a second Best Supporting Actor nomination for Joe Pesci, as well as Best Film, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Special Effects.