Al Pacino has signed up to star in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' alongside the likes of Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio, Damian Lewis, and Dakota Fanning.
The 78-year-old actor will team up with director Quentin Tarantino for the first time when he appears in the motion picture.
According to Variety, Pacino will take on the role of Marvin Shwarz, a fictional Hollywood agent to Leonardo Dicaprio's character, former Western TV series star Rick Dalton.
Pacino's casting news comes shortly after Damian Lewis and Dakota Fanning signed up to the motion picture to play Steve McQueen and Squeaky Fromme respectively.
The film tells the story of Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) who are trying to make it big in Hollywood.
Dalton has a famous next-door neighbour, Sharon Tate, who was one of five people murdered by the infamous Manson Family cult in August 1969.
Margot Robbie looks set to play Tate, and Nicholas Hammond has signed up to portray director Sam Wanamaker, Emile Hirsch is to star as Jay Sebring - a hairstylist who was one of the victims in the murders - Luke Perry has scored the role of Scotty Lancer, and Keith Jefferson is Land Pirate Keith.
What's more, legendary director Tarantino is said to be keen to sign Burt Reynolds up to play ranch owner George Spahn.
Speaking about the movie, the 55-year-old filmmaker recently said: ''It takes place during the 1969 Hollywood era at the height of the counterculture explosion, at the time of the hippie revolution.
''During the summer, little by little, block by block, we'll be transforming Los Angeles in the psychedelic Hollywood of 1969.''
The movie is set for release on August 9, 2019, the 50th anniversary of the Manson Family committing the LaBianca murders.
