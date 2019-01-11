Al Pacino is set to make his debut appearance in a TV drama.

The 78-year-old actor is about to sign on the dotted line for 10-episode series 'The Hunt', which is being made by Amazon and will follow a diverse group of Nazi Hunters living in New York City in 1977.

In the show, the team of hunters discover that hundreds of high ranking German Nazi officials have made the city their home and are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US and it is their mission to bring them to justice and stop prevent their new plan to fruition.

The series is being produced by Oscar-winning 'Get Out' writer/director Jordan Peele's Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment and has been written by David Weil.

Nikki Toscano executive produces and will jointly helm the project with Weil.

Bosses are confident that Pacino will commit to the project in the next few days.

Although it will be his first turn in a long-running TV drama, big screen legend Pacino has appeared in a handful of television movies such as 2018's 'Paterno', which told the story of Penn State football coach Joe Paterno and his career and role in the alleged cover-up of sex abuse committed by assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.