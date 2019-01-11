Hollywood legend Al Pacino is in advanced negotiations to star in new TV drama 'The Hunt'.
Al Pacino is set to make his debut appearance in a TV drama.
The 78-year-old actor is about to sign on the dotted line for 10-episode series 'The Hunt', which is being made by Amazon and will follow a diverse group of Nazi Hunters living in New York City in 1977.
In the show, the team of hunters discover that hundreds of high ranking German Nazi officials have made the city their home and are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US and it is their mission to bring them to justice and stop prevent their new plan to fruition.
The series is being produced by Oscar-winning 'Get Out' writer/director Jordan Peele's Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment and has been written by David Weil.
Nikki Toscano executive produces and will jointly helm the project with Weil.
Bosses are confident that Pacino will commit to the project in the next few days.
Although it will be his first turn in a long-running TV drama, big screen legend Pacino has appeared in a handful of television movies such as 2018's 'Paterno', which told the story of Penn State football coach Joe Paterno and his career and role in the alleged cover-up of sex abuse committed by assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Ben Cahill is an ambitious lawyer with an overwhelming urge to see justice for those...
To most that see him, Manglehorn isn't exactly an enigma, he's a quiet man who...
1970s rocker Danny Collins (Al Pacino) has earned a reputation for himself as a sell-out....
"All the world's a stage, and the men and women merely players". Or so thinks...
Frankly, if you put Al Pacino, Christopher Walken and Alan Arkin in your movie, you...
Having hatched an evil plot to steal the moon in the first movie, Gru appears...
Doc is lifelong criminal who goes to meet his best friend Val when he leaves...
Following the evil schemes of Gru in 'Despicable Me' involving the hijacking of the moon...
Jack Sadelstein loves his family. He loves his wife, Erin and he loves his two...
Jonathan is a young cop with a loving wife and small daughter. He enjoys his...
Watch the trailer for 88 Minutes.Any person who is tasked with giving crucial evidence in...
Robert De Niro and Al Pacino -- has there ever been a better acting team?...
Watch the trailer for Righteous Kill.Al Pacino and Robert De Niro truly are one of...