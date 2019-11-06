Akon has a number of unreleased songs he recorded with Lady GaGa which he's hoping to drop.

The 'Locked Up' hitmaker kickstarted the career of the global superstar, who he helped sign a joint deal with Interscope Records and his own KonLive Distribution back in 2007, and he's revealed he has a number of unheard gems which he wants to rework and put out if he's given the seal of approval from the 'Shallow' hitmaker.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I've got a Lady Gaga folder of stuff that's never been released.

''I think it will be redone but it will be heard. It all depends on how she feels because she's the boss.''

And asked if they plan to hit the studio together again, he said: ''In the future? 100 per cent. We're definitely going to do a lot more together.''

The 'Lonely' rapper - who has transformed into a Latin and Afrobeats star with his latest music - recently revealed he still sees the 33-year-old star as his ''little sister''.

He said: ''Now that one [Lady Gaga] bumped right into me ... it was crazy man. The relationship is still solid, that's still my little sister.''

Meanwhile, the label owner almost got to sign Drake before he became a huge star, but he previously admitted he doesn't ''regret'' turning him down because, at the time, he felt the star wasn't ''as developed'' as he his now.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''No I never regret things like that, there are going to be some things that pass you by that you miss.

''Unfortunately at the time when I had the opportunity to sign Drake he wasn't as developed as he is today. At the time when I spoke to him he was at the developmental stages and also I had never met him in person.

''His demo was brought to me by Kardinal Offishall, who I was signed to my label at the time, who I had the number one record 'Dangerous' with.

''It was all done in an area of the timing just wasn't there.''