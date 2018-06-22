'Lonely' hitmaker Akon has unveiled plans to build a city dealing in his own cryptocurrecy AKoin.

The 'Lonely' hitmaker-turned-businessman is looking to create a ''real-life Wakanda'' - referencing the city featured in 'Black Panther' in his native country of Senegal.

In the Akon Crypto City proposal revealed on Thursday (21.06.18), the musician's plans were detailed: ''In parallel to AKoin being established as stable currency alternative throughout Africa - and fueling entrepreneurship - Akon Crypto City is now in development.

''The first 100% crypto-based city with AKoin at the center of transactional life, Akon Crypto City is built on 2,000 acres of land gifted to Akon from the President of Senegal.

''It's within 5 minutes of the new international airport, close to the coast and a short drive from Dakar, the capital city of Senegal.''

In an ambitious statement, it's said that the city and currency is being developed ''with the goal of inventing a radical new way of existence''.

The 2,000-acre city will feature colleges, schools, an airport and sports stadium.

The proposal added: ''This mixed use, master-planned city, contains everything from residential to retail, parks, stadium, light manufacturing, universities, and schools.''

It's thought that there should be a timeline for the futuristic city's completion soon.

Back in 2014, the 45-year-old star took a big step away from his music career with the Akon Lighting Africa project, which brought electricity to 15 countries in Africa.

Meanwhile, his charitable work also includes the Konfidence Foundation, which aims to provide support to underprivileged youth.