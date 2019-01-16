Aj Mclean is ''stepping away from social media'' to focus on his family.

The Backstreet Boys member has posted a video message on his Instagram account telling his followers that he is scaling down his interactions on his channels so he can dedicate more time to his wife Rochelle and their two daughters, Ava, six, and 22-month-old Lyric.

He said: ''I'm sure you guys are all wondering what in the world is going on with A.J.'s Instagram. Well, I'm here to let you know it's a new year. I'm doing a reboot of my Instagram account. Social media has become a little too over consuming for me and I want to focus more on my family, my friends and life in general and not let social media control me and my time - my valuable time with my kids especially.''

The accompanying post read: ''Hey everyone! Stepping away from social media a little bit this year to focus on my family, friends, and life in general. In the meantime, my team will keep you guys updated on everything going on. Can't wait to see your faces on the DNA tour ... love you all.''

The Backstreet Boys are due to kick off their 'DNA World Tour' in support of their upcoming ninth studio LP 'DNA' - which is released on January 25 - in May in Lisbon, Portugal.