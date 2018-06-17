Aidan Turner is dating Caitlin Fitzgerald.

The 'Poldark' actor has been spotted enjoying a romantic getaway in Paris, France, with the beautiful US actress, who is best known for her role in TV drama 'Masters of Sex'.

The pair were seen walking hand-in-hand along the Seine, with Aidan, 34, stopping to plant a tender kiss on his girlfriend.

According to the Mail On Sunday, Aidan and Caitlin met while filming 'The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot'.

They play lovers in the fantasy movie, which will be released next month.

Aidan recently revealed he is in a new relationship but did not name Caitlin, 34.

He coyly said: ''I do have a girlfriend, yeah.''

News of Aidan's new relationship comes after it was revealed that his former girlfriend Nettie Wakefield is now engaged to TV presenter Alex Zane.

The 'Rude Tube' star reportedly popped the question to Nettie after a whirlwind romance.

A source said: ''Alex has been knocked for six since meeting Nettie and has fallen head over heels.

''He's completely smitten and soon saw he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.''

Aidan has previously enjoyed a five-year relationship with Sarah Greene and he has also dated actresses Charlene McKenna and Lenora Crichlow.

However, he recently insisted that his next girlfriend would not be a screen star or in the limelight.

He said: ''I've been in that world before where you're with someone who does the same thing and it can be quite difficult because that's all you are.''

And Aidan also declared that he often questions the meaning of a ''soul mate.''

He said: ''I don't know if I believe in the soulmate thing so much.

''I think you can find somebody you can love your entire life and you can still feel that love decades and decades later. I know couples who've been together 50 years and are happy. But it can be unhealthy to rely on somebody so much.''