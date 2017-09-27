Aidan Gillen has joined 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

The former 'Game of Thrones' star and 'The Night Manager' actor Tom Hollander will portray Queen managers John Reid and Jim Beach respectively in the British band's biopic, according to Vanity Fair magazine.

Reid - who also managed Sir Elton John for 28 years - departed Queen in 1978 after three years at the helm.

Beach took over in 1978 and is still the band's manager today.

He will co-produce the movie, which will see Rami Malek play Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991 aged 45.

Ben Hardy will portray drummer Roger Taylor, Joe Mazzello is in line to star as bassist John Deacon and Gwilym Lee will play lead guitarist Brian May.

Former 'Downton Abbey' actor Allen Leech will star as Freddie's personal manager Paul Prenter in the Bryan Singer-directed motion picture.

Prenter was employed by the talented frontman from 1977 to 1986 but was later sacked after he betrayed him by selling stories to newspapers about his lifestyle.

What's more, Lucy Bolton is set to star as Freddie's lifelong companion Mary Austin.

'Bohemian Rhapsody' will chart the rock band's story up to their appearance at the Live Aid charity concert in 1985.

Singer will produce the project alongside Graham King and Jim Beach, and Justin Haythe has written the script.

Denis O'Sullivan, Arnon Milchan and Jane Rosenthal will executive produce the motion picture.

The movie is slated for release on Christmas Day 2018 (25.12.18) in the US.