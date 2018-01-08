Agyness Deyn says there is ''no chance'' she'd swap acting for modelling.

The 34-year-old star decided to ditch the runway for film sets and has never regretted the move.

Asked if she'd swap acting for fashion, she told Radio Times magazine: ''No chance. Doing this [the show 'Hard Sun'] is so physical, and so exhausting, but it's so alive. I'm living the whole character, the whole skin of Renko. That's what's exciting.''

It comes after Agyness admitted modelling ''never felt like reality'' to her.

She shared: ''When I stopped modelling, everyone was like, 'Are you f***ing crazy?' I wanted to differentiate what I wanted to do. It wasn't about money and it wasn't about profile, it was about fulfilment and learning something and being afraid and getting excited.

''The thing about being a model is, you can't change the way you look. So then you just have to work hard, show up on time, look healthy, not have been out all night, not be a t*** and be nice - but there are so many other variables to being an actor. The way you look is one part but there's your innate soul quality plus the creative embellishment on top. You just follow your instincts and put the pieces together. It enables you to be a real person and modelling never felt like reality.''

And Agyness now looks back on her years in the business with fondness.

She added: ''I did have a quiet start, but I learnt so much about the craft and myself. My mum always said, you can walk away from anything and feel OK if you've put in 1,000 per cent. If I prepare and learn and listen and watch and be this sponge, it might be OK. So far, so good.''