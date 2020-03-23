Aerosmith have urged their fans to ''engage online and not in person'' during the coronavirus pandemic.

Steven Tyler and co shared a video comprised of series of previously recorded clips of the band - which is also comprised of Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer - getting up close to each other to highlight the importance of social-distancing and keeping two metres (six feet) apart from everyone to help flatten the curve of the virus.

As well as the 'Public Service Announcement' posted on their social media pages, Tyler wrote: ''#BeatTheVirus #StayAtHome - You may have it and not know it. Don't spread the disease. Stay home as much as you can. Wash your hands often and try to keep 6 feet apart. Now is the time to engage online and not in person. It is not just about you, it's about us ... All of us ! (sic)''

The 'Crazy' rockers' plea comes as many US states have closed businesses and the governments have advised everyone to stay at home, avoid large gatherings and avoid bars, clubs and restaurants, many of which have shut down across the globe.

Meanwhile, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott has hailed Aerosmith a ''force of nature''.

The 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' group's frontman has heaped praise on his peers and admitted he didn't get the comparison many people made between the 'Walk This Way' hitmakers and The Rolling Stones, because they are ''so unique''.

He said: ''Aerosmith is so uniquely them. I remember people used to compare 'em to The Rolling Stones, because of the sloppy thing, and more likely because of Steven's [Tyler, vocals] lips.

''But I didn't hear them as The Rolling Stones.

''Maybe a little bit -- yeah, probably the attitude -- but musically, they were very different. And what Aerosmith does is so unique. They own it.''

He added: ''We did some shows with them in South America in 2017, and specifically, two of 'em were probably the best rock shows I've ever seen.

''They were just on fire.

''When they get it right, my God -- they're unstoppable. They are a force of nature.''