Aerosmith will be inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 14.

The 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' hitmakers - who have released 15 studio album since 1973 - will receive a star on Hollywood Boulevard at a live streamed event, which will be headed up by the President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Rana Ghadban.

The rock legends - Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton and Joey Kramer - never imagined ever getting their own sidewalk tribute.

Bassist Tom told Variety: ''The only things I knew to expect from being in a band and making it were girls, money and fame.

''Oh, and being on 'American Bandstand.'

''I never expected videos, digital recordings, playing in Russia or having a roller coaster at Disney World -- never mind a star on Hollywood Blvd.''

Ana Martinez, the producer of the Walk of Fame, said: ''Finally! We have been waiting a long time to honour Aerosmith with their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

''Aerosmith is one of the greatest rock bands in the world and we expect many fans will be 'Crazy' excited to see them honoured!''

The 'Dream On' hitmakers will mark their 50th anniversary with an 18-date Las Vegas residency entitled 'Deuces Are Wild' this April.

The band will kick off their ''hot, sexy rock and roll'' shows on April 6 at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM in Sin City, with the final date currently scheduled for July 9.

Teasing their ''epic'' plans, frontman Steven and guitarist Joe said previously: ''We are going to bring hot, sexy rock and roll to Vegas!!

''The residency allows us to take 50 years of performing experience and create a one of kind show with the best music, best production design, best sound, in a world-class state of the art venue. These shows will be epic!''

The special gigs will feature ''never-seen-before visuals and audio from Aerosmith recording sessions'' from producer Giles Martin, who was responsible for The Beatles' 'Love' Cirque du Soleil concerts in the gambling capital.

And it will also see ''the world's first THX Certified live performance presented in L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound''.

The 'Sweet Emotion' rockers had fans thinking they were quitting the road when they went out on the 'Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour' last year, but they later reassured them that it wouldn't be the last they'll see of them with the impending five-decade milestone on the horizon.

Joe said: ''I think the way things are going, we are going to try and take it easy.

''We may do a couple more one-offs - maybe some festivals over the next six or eight months.

''In 2019, we will be closing in on our 50th anniversary, so we are planning some dates and a tour to celebrate that. Right now, we are pretty much laying low and finishing up some solo things before we start that.''

Fans of the band will be able to head down to Hollywood Boulevard to watch their idols being inducted into the Walk of Fame from 11.30am on February 14.