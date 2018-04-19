Aerosmith are planning a 50th anniversary tour for next year.

The 'Sweet Emotion' rockers - Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton and Joey Kramer - had fans thinking they were quitting the road when they went out on the 'Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour' last year, but they've reassured them that this won't be the last they'll see of them with the impending milestone on the horizon.

Guitarist Perry told Atlantic City Weekly: ''I think the way things are going, we are going to try and take it easy. ''We may do a couple more one-offs -- maybe some festivals over the next six or eight months.

''In 2019, we will be closing in on our 50th anniversary, so we are planning some dates and a tour to celebrate that. Right now, we are pretty much laying low and finishing up some solo things before we start that.''

The iconic rock group already have a one-off show at the New Orleans Jazz And Heritage Festival on May 5 scheduled.

Frontman Tyler previously admitted that the 'Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour' was more of a ''hello goodbye'' than a farewell.

He explained: ''We're always thinking about what to do for a tour.

''And so many bands have said 'This is our last tour' to generate tickets and all that stuff - bands that have been around as long as we have.

''So we figured, we're going to Europe, we're gonna do whatever we're doing here, and people haven't seen us for a while, so how about throwing that kind of mysticism out? And 'Aero-Vederci' says it but it doesn't say it.

''It's like 'hello goodbye' in one beautiful - where Joe and I came from - Italian saying.''

Whilst guitarist Whitford said it isn't the end of the band just yet.

He said: ''I don't actually feel like we're gonna be shutting the whole thing down at the end of it.

''I think there's a lot more life in the band. But I guess you've got to start somewhere. So we're just starting to put the farewell label on things.''

Before the 50th anniversary tour is put into place, Perry will hit the road with the Hollywood Vampires - completed by Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper - who kick off their summer tour on May 17 at the Turning Stone Resort in New York.

And Tyler - who released his debut solo LP 'We're All Somebody from Somewhere' in 2016 - has a number of solo gigs booked in for May and June.