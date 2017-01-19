Whitford, David Hidalgo, and Cesar Rosas will be among the stars taking part in the Experience Hendrix Tour for select dates in March (17).

Band of Gypsys bassist Billy Cox, blues legend Buddy Guy, guitarists Zakk Wylde and Jonny Lang, Dweezil Zappa and Keb' Mo' will also hit the road with the ever-changing line-up.

The Experience Hendrix Tour began in 1995 as a one-off celebration of Jimi.

Whitford has played as part of the touring group before, explaining in a press release: "We can't quite nail it, but it sure is fun to try and emulate some of what he did."

This year's (17) tour will feature a stop in Hendrix's native Seattle, Washington on 19 February (17).