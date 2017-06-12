Aerosmith's Steven Tyler closed Download Festival with the support of his daughter Liv Tyler on Sunday night (06.11.17).

The legendary rockers performed their biggest hits including 'Love in an Elevator' and 'Dude Looks Like a Lady' as the 39-year-old beauty sung along with her fiancé Dave Gardner, 12-year-old son Milo - whom she has with ex-husband Royston Langdon - and her stepson Gray, nine, from the side of the main stage.

The actress - who also has children Sailor, two and Lula-Rose, 11 months, with Dave - attempted to go incognito by rocking blacked out shades, but Steven kept going over and singing to his daughter.

During the two-hour set of 18 songs, Steven, 69, dedicated 1973 classic 'Dream On' to the people who lost their lives and were affected by the terrorist attacks in London and Manchester.

He said: ''It is amazing how quickly a dream can turn into a nightmare, right? I'm so sorry for the nightmares England has gone through lately. Not to mention the ones that we all go through daily. But, remember when you dream good dreams, they are good for the whole world. Aerosmith is dreaming with. Dream on baby.''

Meanwhile, guitarist Joe Perry, 66, was on form and looked in good health despite last July's stage collapse mid-concert, after which he was hospitalised for dehydration and exhaustion.

Highlights of the set included power ballad 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' as the clouds darkened the night sky and the finale of 'Walk This Way', which everyone was waiting for.

The only thing missing to wrap up a great weekend of live music at the festival at Donington Park in Leicestershire, was a big fireworks display at the end of their set, like Biffy Clyro had on Saturday night (10.06.17).

Earlier on in the day, heavy metal icons Slayer, Opeth and Clutch were among those who performed on the Zippo Encore stage.

Throughout the festival fans were able to purchase their own official Download lighter at the Zippo Encore Area.

Aerosmith's Download set list was as follows:

'Let the Music Do the Talking'

'Young Lust'

'Cryin'

'Livin' on the Edge'

'Love in an Elevator'

'Janie's Got a Gun'

'Stop Messin' Around'

'Oh Well'

'Mama Kin'

'Hangman Jury'

'Seasons of Wither'

'Sweet Emotion'

'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing'

'Rag Doll'

'Come Together'

'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)'

Encore:

'Dream On'

'Mother Popcorn'

'Walk This Way'