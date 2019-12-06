Aerosmith have announced a 2020 European tour to mark their 50th anniversary.

Steven Tyler and co will kick off the run in Milan, Italy at the iDays Festival on June 13, before hitting up Switzerland, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Poland, the UK, Hungary and Denmark, with the final date set for July 27 in Mönchengladbach, Germany.

The limited run will include at stop at The O2 arena in London on July 15, and Manchester Arena on July 18.

The tour will follow their 'Deuces Are Wild' Las Vegas residency, which is set to continue at Sin City's Park Theatre until June 2020.

The 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' rockers last played this side of the pond in 2017, when they headlined Download festival, in what was then-assumed to be their last-ever UK show.

Meanwhile, the iconic band's guitarist Joe Perry previously said he'd like to record a new album with Aerosmith ''when the time is right''.

The 69-year-old musician said he is feeling inspired to make new music with the 'Dream On' hitmakers - completed by Joey Kramer, Brad Whitford and Tom Hamilton - after his time in the studio with his Hollywood Vampires' bandmates Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp working on their recent LP 'Rise'.

He said: ''I had just finished working on my last solo album [before the new Hollywood Vampires album], so I had been in the studio for the three or four months before we started on the Vampires record.

''So I was already rolling in the studio. It doesn't take much to get me going -- I love to record. So, when the time is right, Aerosmith will come around to do another record.''

The band's last studio album was 2012's 'Music from Another Dimension!'.

Tickets for the European tour dates go on sale on December 13 at 9am from aerosmith.com/tour

Aerosmith's 2020 European tour dates are:

June 13, Milan iDays festival, Italy

June 16, Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

June 21, Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

June, 24, Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

June 30, Paris Accorhotels Arena, France

July 3, Madrid Wanda Stadium, Spain

July 6, Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

July 9, Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

July 12, Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

July 15, London The O2, UK

July 18, Manchester Arena, UK

July 21, Middlefart Rock Under Broen Pladsen, Denmark

July 24, Budapest Puskas Stadium, Hungary

July 27, Mönchengladbach Sparkassenpark, Germany