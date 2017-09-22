Adriana Lima spends her days off applying mascara ''over and over and over''.

The Victoria's Secret Angel has a bizarre obsession with the lash lengthening and thickening product and loves nothing more than taking a shower with layers of the cosmetic on her face so she can watch it stream down her face - and then reapply it.

She said: ''My favourite thing is applying mascara. I love mascara on the eyes. I like it to be very black, and I like when you just apply lots of layers.

''So on my days off, I just apply over and over and over. When I shower, the mascara runs over my skin, I wipe it off, and I apply it on top again. I absolutely love it.''

The 36-year-old beauty also confessed to having a ''disgusting'' beauty habit, which involves smearing her hair with avocado, but she insists the results are worth it.

Speaking to America's InStyle magazine, she explained: ''You guys are going to think this is disgusting. People don't understand.

''I tend to really take care of my hair, but it's very dry, so I do hair masks.

''You choose whatever is your favorite conditioner or hair mask, whatever, and then you take one avocado--I am not joking.

''You mash the avocado, you mix with whatever conditioner you have, you put it on your hair, and you put on a shower cap for like 15 minutes. When you wash it off, your hair is gonna be shiny, shiny, shiny!''

The Brazilian beauty tries to take great care of herself because she wants to live until she's 150.

Asked the secret of her youthful look, she said: ''I think it's a combination of things. Your mind and state of being.

''You have to be happy where you are in your life, in every way-

in your job, in your age, everything. You have to be careful with what you eat.

''I want longevity in my life - I want to live until 150. I want to be in this business for a long time. You have to be careful. And workouts are important to keep your body moving. I want to be walking and running when I'm like 70, 80 years old. At the gym, I don't want to be using a walker. No way!''