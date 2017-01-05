The Brazilian beauty has been working with the lingerie giant since 1999, and is officially the longest serving Angel.

She's also in demand for high fashion campaigns and runways, walking and posing for the likes of Fendi, Vesace and Miu Miu. In addition, Adriana has graced many magazine covers, including numerous international editions of Vogue and Marie Claire.

But what really tips her over the edge in terms of power is her social media influence. Analytics company D'Marie has studied the Victoria's Secret Angels followers online, as well as their sales conversions and engagement. And it was 35-year-old Adriana who came out top.

"We've developed an algorithm that compiles over 24 specific metrics from each social media platform that determines an individual's ranking amongst other's in any variety of categories," a D'Marie spokesman explained, reports Who What Wear.

Runner-up goes to fellow Brazilian Alessandra Ambrosio, who joined the brand in 2005 and is also ranked as one of the label's top models. As well as her work with Victoria's Secret, Alessandra, 35, has also joined forces with brands ranging from British high street retailer Next to Louis Vuitton.

In third place is relative newcomer Taylor Hill, 20, who has only had her Angel wings since 2015. Fourth is 23-year-old Josephine Skriver who has been appearing in the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show since 2013, and fifth is Lily Aldridge. As well as being successful model, Lily, 31, is also a rock star's wife after marrying Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill in 2011.