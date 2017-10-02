Adriana Lima says her and fellow Victoria's Secret model do not compete with one another.

The 36-year-old catwalk icon gained her angel wings in 2000 and has adorned skimpy underwear sets in catwalk shows for the lingerie brand ever since, has admitted there is never any bad blood between her and other stars gracing the runway.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her partnership with the label, the brunette beauty said: ''The girls are fun and there's not such a thing as competing with each other.''

The style muse - who has seven-year-old Valentina and five-year-old Sienna - has hinted the Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows are always enjoyable, although new models may be overwhelmed with nerves prior to gracing the catwalk in the upcoming showcase in Shanghai, China, in November this year.

When asked about any words of wisdom she has for the newcomers ahead of the upcoming exhibition, she said: ''It's all about enjoying ourselves so I'm sure that they may be nervous but once they get together they realise it's going to be easy, and it's going to be a fun show.''

Adriana is set for a busy year ahead because she is the new host of 'American Beauty Star', which sees a group of hair stylists and make-up artists battle it out to be crowned the champion.

And Adriana has revealed she was ''a little afraid'' of her latest venture because she feared her accent would hinder her.

The Brazilian muse explained: ''I was a little afraid because English is my second language ... it went so well.''

Speaking about the competitors, she said: ''They are extremely talented. But it's not just about who is best. We learn about who they were prior to the show, their goals, where they get inspired, their struggles. They also show you a lot of hair and make-up tips to do at home.''