Adriana Lima changed her fitness and beauty regime ahead of her final appearance in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The 37-year-old Angel stunned on the catwalk at the illustrious event on Thursday night (08.11.18) in New York City where it was announced she was parting ways with the lingerie giant.

Adriana tweaked her pre-show routine to add in even more training and a heavy focus on skincare to ensure she had a glowing complexion on the day.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, she said: ''Everyone knows that I love boxing, but this year I added functional training. I've been having facials with a lady here in New York, her name is Sandra Velandia, then this morning before coming here, I did a Vitamin C face mask to get that glowy skin. The mask is a must, not only for the show but for any photo shoot.''

The Brazilian model also shared her pre-show routine and revealed she listens to a ''very special'' song each year before hitting the stage.

She said: ''I dress up, I get here two hours before, we have make-up and hair, and then right before the show I love to listen to a song that's very special to me - 'O Fortuna' from Carmina Burana ... I walked to it at my first show in Bahia.''

Adriana - who has daughters Valentina, eight, and Sienna, five, with ex-husband Marko Jaric - got emotional as it was revealed during the show that was bowing out after almost two decades with Victoria's Secret.