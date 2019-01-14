Adrian Edmondson has caught the rat that had been plaguing his and Jennifer Saunders' home.

The 61-year-old comedic actor took to Twitter on Monday (14.01.19) to reveal he has managed to capture the creature in a humane trap, after revealing last week that he and his wife Jennifer - who have been married for 33 years - had set up a camera in their kitchen when they suspected their house was home had an unwanted guest.

Posting a picture of the rat in the cage, Adrian wrote: '''I'm gonna fix that rat that's what I'm gonna do'... Anybody want a rat? Likes hazelnut spread. Doesn't playing on the slide. (sic)''

He then shared another snap of a loaf of bread with a large hole in the middle, as he believes the rodent was hidden inside the product, which is how it managed to get inside his house.

In a second tweet, he wrote: ''My theory is that the rat came INSIDE a loaf of bread. Any forensic scientists who can tell me if this is an exit or an entrance wound? (sic)''

Adrian had originally tweeted about the creature on Thursday (10.01.19), when he shared video footage of the rat scurrying across the kitchen counter, and asked his followers what he could do to rid his and 'Absolutely Fabulous' creator Jennifer's home of the rattus family member.

He tweeted: ''To quote UB40: 'Rat in mi kitchen what am I gonna do?' It's going everywhere except inside the lovely humane trap. I've tried cheese, bacon fat, and bread. (sic)''

Ade's followers were quick to reply with one recommending he use a ''dart and blowpipe'' to kill the rat just like his alter ego Eddie Hitler used in comedy series 'Bottom' in the episode ''S Out' when trying to catch a hedgehog he and friend Richie Richard - played by the late Rik Mayall - mistook for a Womble on Wimbledon Common.

However, one follower offered up a more useful solution, tweeting: ''Serious answer: apparently rats love chocolate. I heard of a guy here who catches rats and says chocolate has the best success rate. I would probably end up in the rat trap myself.''