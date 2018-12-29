'The Greatest Showman' soundtrack has beaten Adele's UK album chart record.

The soundtrack for the American musical has now spent more weeks at number one in the UK than any other album this century - beating a record set by the 30-year-old singer.

The film soundtrack remained at number one for the last chart of 2018 - its 24th non-consecutive week at the top.

Adele's '21' album racked up 23 weeks between February 2011 and April 2012.

'The Greatest Showman' - which stars Jenny Bicks, Bill Condon, Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya and is directed by Michael Gracey - tells the story of P.T. Barnum and his troupe performing at the circus.

At the 75th Golden Globe Awards, the film received nominations for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Actor - Musical or Comedy for Hugh.

For the song 'This Is Me', the film won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and was nominated for Best Original Song at the 90th Academy Awards and for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

More than half of this week's top 40 is made up of Christmas songs because people have streamed and downloaded them over the festive period.

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' is at number two in the UK, and Wham's 'Last Christmas' rounding out the top three.