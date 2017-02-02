The handsome popstar has just turned 23 and celebrated in style by throwing a star-studded bash at hotspot Cafe Habana in Malibu, Mail Online reports. It seems as though a host of A-list pals turned up to join in the fun on Wednesday, including Hello hitmaker Adele and Jerry Maguire actor Cuba.

Also said to be in attendance was supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, though their children Kaia and Presley aren't thought to have been present. A source divulged to the publication that Harry and businessman Rande, 54, were drinking Casamigos Tequila shots together, with the One Direction member then proceeding to show off his vocals during a karaoke session. Casamigos Tequila was co-founded by Rande, Hollywood star George Clooney and property tycoon Mike Meldman.

“Harry seemed to be having a great time with a small group of friends,” the insider added. “They were doing tequila shots and taking turns on the karaoke all night long.”

Harry wasn’t the only one singing on Wednesday night as it’s also thought Cuba took to the stage to share his well wishes with the birthday boy, before belting out The Beatles’ hit Come Together in tribute to the musician.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Adele was said to be sipping on a margarita as she enjoyed the party.