Adele is wanted by Daniel Craig to record the Bond theme again.

The 'Hello' hitmaker penned the titular theme for 'Skyfall' in 2012 and she won an Oscar, Golden Globe, BRIT Award and Grammy for the hit song.

Daniel - who will put on his 007 tuxedo for one last time for 'Bond 25' next year - reportedly has Adele as his ''top target'' for the job, however, an insider has claimed the 31-year-old pop superstar is yet to respond to his plea.

The source told the Daily Star newspaper: ''Adele was still a top target for the team and Daniel especially a few weeks ago.

The pair really bonded during the award season's run for 'Skyfall' and he felt she brought a magic touch to the theme.

''The conversation started and the question has been asked by Daniel if she would return.

''But she has not responded as yet either way. ''However there is still time as filming has just started and the script is not even fully finished.''

And Adele's record label Sony think it would be a great move for Adele - who is believed to be working on her first record since 2015's '25'.

They added: ''Adele has already been working on new ideas for her next album, so this opportunity would be enormous.''

The 'Rolling In The Deep' singer previously said she wouldn't want to return to sing another 007 theme because she wouldn't want to ''jinx'' her career.

She explained: ''I would never do it again because it went so well and I would never want to jinx it.

''After 21 I was like, why did I want to ruin things? Then I heard it was [the 23rd Bond film] and I was 23, and it felt a little like fate.''

The likes of Dua Lipa and Sam Smith, who won the Academy Award for Best Original Song with 'Writing's on the Wall' for 2015's 'Spectre', have had their names thrown around for the job.

However, 'Electricity' hitmaker Dua insisted: ''I don't know. I would love to do it, but I'm not recording it ... so far ... I don't want to jinx it. I would love to do it.''

Whilst Ed Sheeran revealed he wrote a Bond theme three years ago ''just in case''.

The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker said he hadn't been approached to write a song for one of the movies, but if bosses of the spy saga do ever knock at his door for help on the soundtrack, he's all ready to go.

He said: ''With Bond, I've had a theme tune written for about three years, just in case!''

While the 'Perfect' singer reassured fans his Bond theme is ''good'', he didn't want to give away any details about the song, including the title.

He said: ''I'm not going to say 'cause someone might steal it.''