Adele visited a learning centre for youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds last weekend.

The 29-year-old singer left fans delighted when she popped over to IntoUniversity in Kensington, west London - which helps locals try to attain a university place or achieve their aspiration - on Saturday (29.07.17), and one supporter, whose name on Twitter is Padrinio Blaque, couldn't quite believe he got to meet her.

He tweeted: ''WOW... ASDFGHJKL I'm still trying to process the fact that I met... ADELE?! THE @Adele whilst volunteering for carnival 2K17 (sic)''

Padrinio also shared a seven-second video clip of the pair on his Twitter account, in which he says: ''Bombshell! Adele has just signed my hat.''

The pair then chuckle before she says: ''You can't really see it.''

Adele's voice appears to have improved since she was forced to cancel her final concerts at London's Wembley Stadium last month due to damaged vocal cords, and she also had to use ''made up sign language'' at an open day for her son's potential new prep school two weeks ago.

Last month, the 'Hello' hitmaker visited Grenfell Tower in Kensington after an horrific blaze at the block of flats resulting in at least 80 deaths - and she urged fans to donate to the cause.

Speaking at her Wembley show, she said: ''Usually I ask everyone to get their phone out and put their lights on. But before I do that, I want you to donate. Did anyone see the video before I came on? I've been down to Grenfell Tower. I'm going straight back Monday after my shows.

''A lot of the stories aren't mine to tell especially on a stage like this. Today is two weeks since it happened and they are being neglected now.

''I promise any money that we raise will get to them. I am not leaving them. I'm involved now. I'll be banging on about this for days, weeks, months and years. I want everyone to donate. I know a lot of people have paid a lot of money to be here. If you don't want to do it, I want you to promise that you will talk about it and tell people because they are being forgotten.''