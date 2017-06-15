Adele has paid an emotional visit to Grenfell Tower in London after a fire tore apart the building, killing and injuring several residents on Wednesday (14.06.17).

The 29-year-old singer was spotted at the vigil being held for the 12 people who are confirmed to be dead at the time of writing, when a faulty fridge exploded inside the 27-storey apartment building and set the entire block ablaze in just 15 minutes.

A Twitter fan account for the singer tweeted the news in the early hours of Thursday (15.06.17) morning, and claimed the star was ''hugging everyone'' and doing her best to ''comfort them''.

The user - who goes by the name @AdeleUnion - wrote: ''Adele is at currently at Grenfell Tower asking if anyone needs help that was affected by the fire

''Adele was going around and hugging everyone she could to comfort them (sic)''

Twitter user @FourMee also tweeted about Adele's appearance, and shared an image of the star at the vigil.

They wrote: ''Adele near the #Grenfell Tower in an Abaya. Respect to you. (sic)''

And the same user took to Instagram to share a collage of images of the 'Hello' hitmaker, where they also claimed her husband Simon Konecki had joined her.

They captioned the image: ''Just spotted @Adele and Simon Konecki visiting the Grenfell Tower, she was dressed in an abaya. Respect to both of you. #Adele#grenfelltower #simonkonecki (sic)''

It isn't the first time Adele has shown her respect after tragedy has struck London, as back in March she told fans in Auckland that she wanted to be at home after a terror attack left four dead and 40 injured when a car drove into pedestrians on Westminster bridge before a man climbed out of the car and stabbed a police officer.

She said at the time: ''Today there was a terror attack in my hometown of London. I'm literally on the other side of the world and I want them to see our lights and to hear us.

''It's very strange not being home, all I want to do today is be at home with my friends and family. All of them are fine but there are four people the death count was four at the time who aren't fine so let's dedicate this to them tonight.''