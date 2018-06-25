Adele is reportedly planning to release her next album around Christmas time.

The 30-year-old singer hasn't dropped any new music since 2015's 'Hello', but it looks like fans could be in for a treat later this year as she's been having meetings with her record label Sony in London and is planning to spend the summer writing ballads for her fourth studio album so that it's ready for the festive season.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''She's back in the UK and intends to write here. A number of studio musicians have been approached to work with her and she's already penned some of the songs.''

Her decision to get back in the studio comes just a year after she revealed during her 'Adele Live' tour that she was planning to take an extended break from touring in order to focus on having another baby.

Adele - who already has five-year-old son Angelo with husband Simon Konecki - said at the time: ''I'll see ya later, I'll see ya on the other side. In a couple of years when I'll be back, you won't be able to get rid of me. I'm going to go and have a baby.''

And, although she's busy with motherhood and preparing for her next album, Adele has reportedly been offered £20 million for a year-long residency in Las Vegas.

Bosses at The Wynn hotel are so keen to sign her up that they have offered her £380,000 per show - even though she's admitted she hates performing live.

A source said at the time: ''The days of entertainers coming to retire at Vegas are a thing of the past. In the last few years, we have seen massive stars performing on the strip and every major hotel wants to say they have the biggest star as their resident. Caesars Palace had Mariah Carey, Planet Hollywood has Britney Spears, and we want Adele. Even at half a million dollars, we are confident we would make a return.''

Although Adele was forced to cancel two of her Wembley dates last year after damaging her vocal cords, Wynn bosses are not concerned about Adele potentially having to pull out of any of her Vegas shows.

The insider explained: ''Adele is a professional, and knows her own ability. And we are happy to be flexible in negotiations if it's needed in order to bring her on board.''