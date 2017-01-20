Adele will perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

The 28-year-old singer will take to the stage to belt out a track from her multi-platinum selling album '25' at the prestigious ceremony which is being hosted by James Corden at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on February 12.

This will be Adele's fourth performance at the Grammys having previously sang at the event in 2009, 2012 and 2016.

And she has a great chance to walk away from the show with a trophy as she has been nominated in five categories including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance for her 2015 single 'Hello', whilst her album '25' will be in the category for Best Pop Vocal Album against Beyoncé's 'Lemonade' among others.

Adele - who has four-year-old son Angelo with her partner Simon Konecki - will be hoping her 2017 appearance goes better than last year's rendition of 'All I Ask' which was plagued by technical issues.

Speaking about the vocalist's bad luck, Neil Portnow - the President of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS), the body that organises the Grammys - previously said: ''We had the most complicated show on television. Period. End of story. With each musical performance, we change over the microphones, the wires. I mean, if you've been backstage - I can't understand how they get it done, but they do. All credit to her for how professional she is. Adele did a great job and we certainly don't like when those things happen, but those things happen sometimes.''

Metallica, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban have all also been confirmed as performers for the 2017 Grammys.