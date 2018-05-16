Adele is being made to audition for the movie remake of 'Oliver!'.

The 'Hello' hitmaker is wanted by bosses to portray Nancy in a new film adaptation of the hit Charles Dickens 1837 novel about the orphaned boy but, despite her success in the music industry, she's not getting any special treatment as she'll have to fight for the part - like everyone else - because they want to make sure she can act and sing.

A source close to the Disney production told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Bosses are still really keen to get Adele on board but they will not be seen to be giving her preferential treatment. They know she has a world class voice but want to see if she can sustain that while also acting and dancing. It's going to be a huge production and they need to cast the right people with enough stamina.''

And, although they're going down all the official channels when it comes to casting, bosses are hoping that once they secure Adele the musical can move along.

The insider explained: ''There's been a few bumps in the road on the project but everybody is quietly hopeful that once they get Adele in front of the panel they can move forward. If it gets anything like the success of Sir Cameron McIntosh's [who is backing the project] 'Les Miserables' remake, everybody will be chuffed.''

'Oliver Twist' follows the orphaned boy who meets pickpocket Artful Dodger on the streets of London and joins a household of boys who are trained to steal from their master Fagin.

Oliver meets the kind-hearted Nancy, who makes it her mission to rescue to the orphan boy from a life of crime.

If the 30-year-old singer accepts the role of Nancy, it would be her first acting role after she penned the theme tune to the James Bond movie 'Skyfall' back in 2012, which won her an Oscar the year after.

The original 1968 movie starred Mark Lester in the titular role with the original Fagin, Ron Moody, Shani Wallis as Nancy and Jack Wild as Artful Dodger.

'Oliver!', which was adapted from an award-winning stage musical, features classic songs such as 'Consider Yourself', 'As Long As He Needs Me', 'Oom Pah Pah' and 'Food Glorious Food'.