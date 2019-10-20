Adele has thanked her ''truest most loyal'' and ''undying love'' Jack Penate for helping launch her career.

The 'Hello' hitmaker supported the 'Torn on the Platform' hitmaker before she released her own music in 2007, and she has credited the Indie singer with getting her heard on MySpace and landing her first record deal with XL Recordings.

Sharing her excitement at Jack being back with new music, Adele wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of his new music video for 'Murder': ''My truest most loyal and undying love @jackpenate

Boom! Dancing in a mint suit singing his heart out obviousllllly!! I got my manager, record deal and publishing deal because of this man. Way back when he made me exist on MySpace, as he did with loads of other UK artists. He took me on tour when no one cared, literally no one. Getting old and working s*** out in moments of time with you is the biggest gift when we connect. I love you Jack and I'm so happy you're back (sic)''

As well as opening for him, the 31-year-old singer provided backing vocals on Jack's songs 'Every Glance' and 'My Yvonne', when she was unknown.

The post will no doubt get fans wagging about whether or not the pair are set to hit the studio together to work on Adele's new album.

Meanwhile, another British artist Adele has a strong connection with is grime star Skepta.

The 'Chasing Pavements' singer has been leaning on the 'Greaze Mode' rapper for support since splitting from her husband Simon Konecki in April, and mutual friends of the pair have their fingers crossed they will grow even closer and become a ''great couple''.

A source said recently: ''Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there's definitely a special connection.

''They're spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day.''

Regardless of whatever happens between the pair, Adele's son Angelo, six, and Skepta's 10-month-old daughter River will always come first.

The insider added: ''They are both private about their love lives and they are both committed to their children first and foremost as well.''

The 'Skyfall' singer - who joined Skepta for his 37th birthday celebrations in London last month - has been friends with the 'Bad Boy' hitmaker for several years and the MC has previously credited her for keeping him ''in check''.

Skepta - whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga Jr - said in 2016: ''Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going.''