Adele has closed down her touring firm.

The 30-year-old singer told fans in 2017 that she didn't know if she would ''ever tour again'' following 15 months on the road in support of her 2015 album '25', and it seems she's now made her decision, as she has closed down her touring firm Remedy Touring LLP.

According to The Sun newspaper, the 'Hello' hitmaker has applied to have her business - where she logged her earnings from her live performances - put into voluntary liquidation, which would shut down the business.

The firm's most recent accounts, which were filed in February last year, revealed she had a £142 million turnover from shows performed between 2016 to 2017, after she performed 123 shows to more than 1.5 million people worldwide on her 'Adele Live' tour.

But despite being a huge hit on the road, the 'Rolling in the Deep' singer - who has six-year-old son Angelo with her husband Simon Konecki - said that touring ''doesn't suit'' her, and she would rather continue making music without the pressure of heading out on tour.

In a handwritten note inside the programme for her Wembley Stadium shows in 2017, Adele wrote: ''So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25, we are at the end.

''Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus, I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is!

''I've done 119 shows and these last four will take me up to 123, it has been hard but an absolute thrill and pleasure.

''I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artists have had on me live.

''And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.''