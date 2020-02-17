Adele has revealed her new album is coming out in September.

The 31-year-old singer - who released her last LP '25' in 2015 - let the news slip when she performed at The Mason's Arms pub in Battersea, south west London, at the weekend, after she officiated the wedding of former Maccabees star Hugo White and his author wife Laura Dockrill.

The bash saw the British star belt out 'Rolling In The Deep' and a cover of Candi Staton's 'Young Hearts Run Free'.

And at her first public performance since she played Wembley Stadium in June 2017, Adele told the room in a clip shared online: ''Expect my album in September.''

The star-studded party - which saw the likes of music stars Florence Welch and Jessie Ware in attendance - also saw Adele sing along to 'Spice Up Your Life' and Beyonce's 'Crazy In Love'.

The 'Skyfall' hitmaker's album confirmation comes after her agent, Lucy Dickins, and manager Jonathan Dickins, recently revealed that music from the star should be released in 2020.

Jonathan said commented ''the sooner the better''.

The siblings also spoke about how they discovered Adele separately and each started working with her, without the other knowing.

Jonathan explained: ''Someone said that I should check her out. At the time my office was my house and she came for tea, I met her there and we started working together.''

Lucy added: ''I met her through a friend who came with her and I'll never forget it. She said she was a singer and said 'Do you want a CD?' I said yes, and she turned to the other person and said 'Oi, give me back my CD, I want to give it to her'. And after the first song I played, I said this is insane, so I called Jonathan.''

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed Adele feels ''alive'' following her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki and she is ready to release new music.

A source said: ''She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year. She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans. She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before. She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy.''