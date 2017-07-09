Adele is reportedly set to move back to London full time.

The 29-year-old singer - who has four-year-old son Angelo with her husband Simon Konecki - splashed out over $7 million on a mansion in Hidden Valley, Beverly Hills a year ago, but the star isn't content with her lavish new abode and reportedly wants to pack her things once again and move back to the English capital where her family lives.

A friend of the singer told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: ''Adele feels Los Angeles is not quite the place she thought it was. Back here [in London], she has her family and close friends who are so important to her.''

It's not the first time the 'Hello' hitmaker has contemplated leaving America either, as another close pal previously stated she was thinking of ditching her Hollywood home after controversial presidential candidate Donald Trump won the election.

Her pal said: ''Adele's gut reaction was to get out of LA.

''She was so pro-Hillary and was confident the result she favoured would happen.''

At the time, Adele hadn't made up her mind and was still weighing up the pros and cons of living in Los Angeles, where there are better schools for her son and she is not recognised as much by her fans.

The source added: Now some time has passed, she realises how great California is, given the schools, lifestyle and weather, and how she's not disturbed as much as she is in the UK.

''Democrats are also heavily in the majority in California, so she's surrounded by people of similar beliefs.''

Wherever Adele decides to settle down, it's likely she'll stay there as she recently hinted she may never tour again.

In a handwritten note inside the programme for her recent Wembley Stadium shows, Adele wrote: ''So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25, we are at the end.

''Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus, I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is!

''I've done 119 shows and these last four will take me up to 123, it has been hard but an absolute thrill and pleasure.

''I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artists have had on me live.

''And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.''

Despite this, the 29-year-old star confirmed she would continue to make music in the coming years.

Adele said: ''I will always write music and I will always put it out. And I hope that you're always here.

''I might never see you again at a live show. Who knows. But I will remember this for the rest of my life.''