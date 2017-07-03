Adele is reportedly set to miss out on millions of pounds in DVD sales after her Wembley cancellations.

The 'Hello' hitmaker recently scrapped two shows at the iconic venue after vocal cord damage left her unable to perform - and the cancellations have come at a hefty price, as the gigs were to be filmed for a DVD called 'Adele Live 2017: The Finale'.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''The DVD was a huge production and all the plans were in place for it to go ahead. But obviously that extra pressure must have been on her mind as her voice problem developed.

''It's a big disappointment, but nobody knows at this stage if it will happen again. Of course the DVD would have made millions in global sales.''

The 29-year-old star had already hired Matt Askem, who previously directed concert videos for Muse and Take That, to take charge of the DVD production.

And it was widely expected that the film would eventually become the most successful of its kind.

In a lengthy statement posted on Twitter, Adele admitted she had been left ''heartbroken'' after pulling out of two shows at Wembley.

Part of the statement read: ''You know I would not make this decision lightly. I've done 121 shows and I have 2 left. 2 left! Who the f**k cancels a show at Wembley Stadium?

''To not complete this milestone in my career is something I'm struggling to get my head around and I wish I wasn't having to write this.

''I have changed my life drastically in every way to make sure I got through this tour that started at the beginning of last year.

''To not be able to finish it is something I'm really struggling to come to terms with. It's as if my whole career has been building up to these four shows (sic).''