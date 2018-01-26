Adele helped lift Celine Dion's spirits after she was forced to axe seven shows due to illness.

The British pop megastar was lucky to see the 'Because You Loved Me' hitmaker's Las Vegas residency gig on January 12 at AXS Caesars Palace, The Colosseum, and it cheered the French-Canadian singer up when Adele rocked a hoodie with Celine's face on it from 1994's Titanic' movie - which feature's Celine's soundtrack 'My Heart Will Go On' - which she wore backstage.

Sharing a picture of them together on Instagram on Friday morning (26.01.18), Celine wrote in English and French: ''I had a pretty rough time during the last couple of weeks...a lot of people have been hit with cold and flu bugs... but I'm doing much better now. Wasn't able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that Adele came to one of them.... I love her so much!! // Les deux dernières semaines ont été difficiles pour moi. Nous avons été plusieurs à être affectés par le rhume ou la grippe, mais sachez que je vais beaucoup mieux maintenant. Je n'ai pas été en mesure de monter sur scène pour tous mes spectacles, mais je suis ravie qu'Adele ait pu venir assister à l'un d'eux... Je l'aime tellement !! - Céline xx... : Cashman (sic)''

The 49-year-old singer has been suffering from ''throat irritation'' due to a cold and though she had thought she was well enough to return to the stage on June 13, she found the performance a struggle.

She shared on social media: ''I don't know what to say, other than I'm truly sorry for having to cancel tonight's show and the two shows from last week.

''Cancelling a show is the hardest thing I have to do, especially when I know that so many people have travelled far to see me in Las Vegas. This decision is not made lightly.

''When I'm not well, I always try to push through and I do everything I can to do my show. I really struggled to finish last night's show and it took everything out of me.

''I know that I'm disappointing you, the people who support me the most and it hurts me beyond words. I hope that you can forgive me.''

After the concert, Adele had tweeted: ''Queen Celine! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life, thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor. Happy new year lady x (sic)''