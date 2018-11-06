Adele is ''ready'' and super-exited for the Spice Girls reunion.

Following the announcement that the iconic 90s girl band will return to the stage for a six-date UK tour next summer, the 30-year-old singer posted a throwback snap of herself as a child, looking very excited as she poses in front of a wall plastered with posters of the 'Wannabe' hitmakers.

In response to the news, Adele wrote in the caption: ''HA! This is how I feel right now! I AM READY. (sic)''

The concerts will feature four members of the group, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel C and Mel B, but not Victoria Beckham who has decided not to be part of the reunion because she is too busy with her eponymous fashion line and with her family.

Emma was thrilled by Adele's reaction to the Spice Girls' comeback and revealed the 'Hello' singer confessed she was a huge fan when they met.

Speaking on her Heart Breakfast radio show, she said: ''Adele, I mean Adele's was amazing. She did a picture of her in her bedroom, like Spice Girls posters all around her and she said she was ready. Oh yeah. I actually, very briefly met Adele once. I was at a gig and I was on my way out, getting into my car. And she came running up to me and she just went, 'Oh my God, I'm such a big Spice Girls fan and I can't even look at you. And now I'm gonna go because I'm gonna cry.' And she ran off and actually it was so quick, I didn't realise until I was halfway down the stairs and someone went 'that's Adele'. And I was like, 'I love you too!' ''

Emma wasn't the only band member to notice Adele's tribute and Geri, 46, also reposted the image alongside a heart emoji.