Adele is in a ''good place'' following her split from her husband.

The 'Hello' hitmaker announced that she and Simon Konecki - with whom she has six-year-old son Angelo - had decided to go their separate ways last month after three years of marriage - and her songwriter Ryan Tedder thinks she's taking the break up well.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the OneRepublic frontman, 39, said: ''I see her quite frequently. I think she's in a good place. It was very difficult... but she is in a good place, for sure.''

The 30-year-old singer's representatives released a statement a few weeks ago stating that she and Simon were hoping to raise their son together ''lovingly.''

The spokesperson said: ''Adele and her partner have separated.

''They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.''

But last week, sources claimed the 'Rolling in the Deep' singer had already signed papers to legally terminate her marriage.

A source said: ''Publicly, Adele is saying as little as possible about the split. But, privately, she's been very open about the fact that her and Simon have already divorced. She's been telling friends the marriage is done and dusted.''

Adele and Simon married in secret in 2016, and the London-born star has always made a concerted effort to keep their relationship private.

However, she addressed their romance in public for the first time at the 2017 Grammys, where she acknowledged Simon as her husband.

After she collected the Album of the Year gong, Adele said: ''Grammys, I appreciate it. The Academy, I love you. My manager, my husband and my son you're the only reason I do it.''